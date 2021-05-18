Estás leyendo: Muere el músico italiano Franco Battiato a los 76 años

Conocido por su estilo poético y existencial, compuso 'Centro di gravità permanente' o 'Voglio vederti danzare'.

Franco Battiato ha muerto a los 76 años. Angela Platania / Demotix (EP)

El músico Franco Battiato, uno de los más célebres cantautores y compositores italianos de las últimas décadas, ha fallecido este martes en su casa de Milo (Sicilia), informó su familia, según medios locales.

Franco Battiato, que llevaba tiempo alejado de los escenarios, era conocido mundialmente por su estilo poético y existencial que le acompañó durante toda su carrera, con canciones como Centro di gravità permanente (1981) o Voglio vederti danzare (1982) .

"Un Maestro nos ha dejado. Uno de los más grandes de la canción de autor italiana. Único, inimitable siempre en busca de nuevas expresiones artísticas. Deja un legado eterno", le homenajeó el ministro de Cultura, Dario Franceschini, nada más conocerse la triste noticia.

Los funerales del cantautor, que falleció sobre las 05.00 horas locales (03.00 GMT), tendrán lugar de forma privada, según los medios locales.

Battiato, nacido el 23 de marzo de 1945 en Riposto, en la isla de Sicilia, fue un músico ecléctico e inimitable, que tocó todos los géneros musicales, desde el rock a la música ligera, destacando también en la canción de autor, la música étnica y electrónica y hasta la ópera.

Su carrera, de más de cincuenta años en el mundo de la música, lo convirtió en un personaje realmente único en el panorama italiano, una leyenda de la música, que hoy se encuentra de luto por su desaparición.

