Muere Pau Donés, cantante de 'Jarabe de Palo', a los 53 años

El artista padecía cáncer desde 2015 y estaba ultimando la publicación del nuevo disco del grupo.

Fotografía de archivo de Pau Donés.

El cantante Pau Donés, vocalista del grupo Jarabe de Palo, ha fallecido este martes en su domicilio a los 53 años. El artista, según han confirmado fuentes familiares en un comunicado, ha sufrido una recaída del cáncer que padecía desde el 2015. 

El músico había anunciado su vuelta a la música después de anunciar una parada indefinida en 2019 y estaba ultimando la publicación de su decimocuarto disco, titulado 'Tragas o escupes'. De ese álbum acababa de presentar una canción, que se titula 'Eso que tú me das'.

La cuenta oficial de Jarabe de Palo en Twitter ha anunciado el triste desenlace y ha agradecido al equipo médico y a todo el personal hospitalario "todo su trabajo y dedicación durante todo este tiempo".

En concreto, la familia ha dado las gracias al Hospital de la Vall d'Hebrón, Hospital Sant Joan Despí Moisès Broggi, el Institut Català d'Oncologia (ICO), el Servicio de Paliativos del Hospital de Vielha y el Instituto Oncológico de la Vall d'Hebrón (VHIO). También ha pedido "el máximo respeto e intimidad en estos momentos tan difíciles".

