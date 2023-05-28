Newsletters

Estás leyendo: Muere el poeta y dramaturgo Antonio Gala a los 92 años

Público
Público

Muere el poeta y dramaturgo Antonio Gala a los 92 años

Urgente

El poeta y dramaturgo Antonio Gala ha fallecido este domingo a los 92 años en Córdoba, según han informado a EFE fuentes cercanas a la familia.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Te ha resultado interesante esta noticia?

Etiquetas

selección público