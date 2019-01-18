La biblioteca virtual europea, Europeana, inició una serie dedicada a ocho "mujeres históricas extraordinarias" de Europa que arranca con la doble Premio Nobel de la franco-polaca Marie Sklodowska-Curie y que destacará cada semana los logros de una fémina en el ámbito de las artes y las ciencias.
La iniciativa, que se fijará en "mujeres famosas y no tan famosas pero igualmente brillantes", tendrá continuidad hasta la primera semana de marzo, coincidiendo con el Día Internacional de la Mujer que se conmemora cada 8 de marzo.
"Es parte de la estrategia de la Comisión Europea (CE) para incrementar el rol de la mujer en la economía digital y para empoderarlas para que desempeñen un papel más activo en la era digital", señaló en un comunicado el Ejecutivo comunitario.
La serie de mujeres históricas de Europeana, iniciativa lanzada en 2008 que da acceso a fondos de numerosas instituciones de la Unión Europea (UE), busca acabar con los estereotipos de género en la economía digital, promover las competencias digitales y educativas de las mujeres y fomentar su emprendimiento e innovación.
"¿Cuánto mejor sería Europa si las chicas y las mujeres se sintieran empoderadas para soñar a lo grande y aspirar alto entre ámbitos profesionales que van de las artes a las ciencias?", se preguntó retóricamente la comisaria europea de Economía y Sociedad Digitales, Mariya Gabriel.
La alta responsable comunitaria subrayó que el vínculo común de las féminas que aparecerán en la serie como "mujeres sin miedo que cambiaron el mundo con su pasión y trabajo duro".
Así, la primera protagonista de la serie es Sklodowska-Curie (1867-1934), que recibió junto a su esposo y científico Pierre Curie el Premio Nobel de Física en 1903 por sus investigaciones sobre la radiación, compartido con Henri Becquerel, y de Química en 1911 por sus trabajos sobre el polonio y el radio, esta vez en solitario.
El resto de homenajeadas irán descubriéndose durante las próximas semanas.
