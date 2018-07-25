Público
Televisión Multa de 1,3 millones a Mediaset por emitir contenido inadecuado en "Sálvame"

Según la CNMC, cierto contenido del programa podría ser perjudicial para el desarrollo físico, mental y moral de los menores.

Jorge Javier junto a compañeros de Sálvame - EFE

La Comisión Nacional de Mercados y la Competencia (CNMC) ha sancionado a Mediaset con 1.094.006 euros y 207.302 euros en dos expedientes por la emisión de contenidos audiovisuales que pueden resultar perjudiciales para el desarrollo físico, mental y moral de los menores.

Según explica Competencia, el primer expediente agrupa seis sanciones en relación con los programas "Sálvame Naranja" y "Sálvame Limón" emitidos en la cadena Telecinco los días 8, 9 y 10 de enero de 2018. En el segundo expediente sancionador se agrupan otras dos por contenidos emitidos en "Sálvame Naranja" del pasado 9 de febrero.

La CNMC ya había requerido previamente a Mediaset para que adecuase la calificación por edades del programa "Sálvame" a la normativa audiovisual.

Tras ese requerimiento, Mediaset separó el programa en dos bloques: "Sálvame Limón", que se emite entre las 16:00 y las 17:00 horas con la calificación de "no recomendado para menores de 12 años" (NR-12), y "Sálvame Naranja", que se emite a partir de las 17:00 con la calificación "no recomendado para menores de 7 años (NR-7)".

La CNMC recuerda que contra esta resolución Mediaset podrá interponer directamente recurso contencioso-administrativo ante la Audiencia Nacional en el plazo de dos meses a partir del día siguiente al de su notificación.

