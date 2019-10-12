Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Museos gratis Los museos estatales, gratuitos durante el 12 de octubre

Ocho de los centros ampliarán su horario de forma extraordinaria. Así, abrirán hasta las 20 horas el Museo Arqueológico Nacional, el Museo de América, el Museo Sorolla, el Museo Nacional de Antropología, el Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática, el Museo Nacional de Cerámica y Artes Suntuarias "González Martí", en Valencia. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El cuadro Duelo a garrotazos, de Goya, está expuesto en el Museo del Prado.

El cuadro Duelo a garrotazos, de Goya, está expuesto en el Museo del Prado.

El Museo del Prado, el Reina Sofía y el Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza celebrarán el Día de la Fiesta Nacional este sábado 12 de octubre con entrada gratuita, iniciativa que compartirán los 16 centros del Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte en toda España.

Según especifica la nota de prensa remitida a los medios, en el caso de la Biblioteca Nacional (BNE) se dará acceso libre en horario de 10 a 14 horas al Salón General de Lectura, reservado habitualmente para usuarios e investigadores.

En la Antesala, los visitantes tendrán la oportunidad de ver el "Libro de horas" de Carlos V, uno de los manuscritos iluminados más importantes de la BNE. Además, antes de su restauración ha sido desmontado y 32 de sus hojas están expuestas por separado por primera vez.

Ocho de los centros ampliarán su horario de forma extraordinaria. Así, abrirán hasta las 20 horas el Museo Arqueológico Nacional, el Museo de América, el Museo Sorolla, el Museo Nacional de Antropología, el Museo Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática, el Museo Nacional de Cerámica y Artes Suntuarias "González Martí", en Valencia. El Museo del Romanticismo y el de Altamira lo harán hasta las 18 horas.

Se ofrecerán asimismo actividades y talleres en tres de estos centros. El Museo de América ofrecerá en sus salas entre las 11,30 y las 13,30 microrrecitales de guitarra interpretados por Luis Alejandro García, bajo el título "Lazos sobre el Atlántico".

En el Nacional de Arqueología Subacuática, en Cartagena (Murcia), la Coral Polifónica Carthagonova interpretará a las 12 horas un recital de Habaneras y Canciones del Mar, que estará abierto al público hasta completar el aforo en el interior del museo.

Finalmente, el taller de prehistoria "Cazadores de ciervos" mostrará en el Museo de Altamira, en Santillana del Mar (Cantabria), cómo se cazaba en el Paleolítico superior y enseñarán qué recursos se aprovechaban para elaborar instrumentos de caza como azagayas y puntas de lanza.

Además de los centros citados, los demás museos estatales que serán gratuitos durante la Fiesta Nacional son el Museo del Traje, Nacional de Artes Decorativas y el Museo Cerralbo, todos en Madrid, el Nacional de Arte Romano, en Mérida; el Museo del Greco y el Museo Sefardí, en Toledo, y el Museo Nacional de Escultura y Museo Casa de Cervantes, en Valladolid.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas