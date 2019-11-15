Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Música José Luis Perales se despide de los escenarios

Su última gira, 'Baladas para una despedida', arranca el 2 de mayo en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) y junto a ella, el cantautor lanzará su nueva obra: 'Mirándote a los ojos', un compendio de tres discos y 35 canciones. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El cantante José Luis Perales durante un concierto. EFE/Javier Lopez/Archivo

El cantante José Luis Perales durante un concierto. EFE/Javier Lopez/Archivo

Al cantautor conquense José Luis Perales ya no se le verá más en los escenarios tras su última gira, Baladas para una despedida, que ha sido anunciada este viernes. Junto a ella, saldrá a la luz su nueva obra: Mirándote a los ojos, un compendio de tres discos y 35 canciones regrabadas bajo la producción de Pablo Perales que será lanzado el 22 de noviembre. 

La gira arrancará en Roquetas de Mar (Almería) el 2 de mayo de 2020 y recorrerá todo el país. Después será turno para Barcelona (9 de mayo, Auditorio Forum), Sevilla (16 de mayo, Cartuja Center), Bilbao (20 de mayo, Palacio Euskalduna), Zaragoza (22 de mayo, Auditorio Sala Mozart) y Gijón (29 de mayo, Teatro de la Laboral). Y culminará el 17 de diciembre en el Wizink Center de Madrid

También visitará Perales A Coruña (6 de junio, Palacio de la Ópera), San Sebastián (12 de junio, Kursaal), Valladolid (14 de junio, Centro Cultural Miguel Delibes), Marbella (5 de agosto, Starlite), Jerez (7 de agosto, Tío Pepe Festival), Córdoba (11 de septiembre), Granada (18 de septiembre, Palacio de Congresos) y Pamplona (26 de septiembre, Baluarte). 

Perales se retirará de los conciertos a sus 75 años y lo hará con el documental Algo nuevo que contarte, una recopilación de cinco décadas de carrera que incluirá lo nunca contado de uno de los cantautores más interpretados del mundo. Las entradas se estarán a la venta desde este martes 19 de noviembre en www.joseluisperales.net.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas