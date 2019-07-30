Katy Perry copió la canción de rap cristiano Joyful Noise para su exitoso tema Dark Horse. Así lo ha dictaminado de manera unánime un jurado de Los Ángeles, que finalmente da la razón a Marcus Gray, rapero bajo el alias Flame, que denunció en 2014 a la cantante estadounidense y su equipo creativo por dicho plagio.
El caso nació a raíz de las similitudes entre el ritmo y la base de canción del rapero, incluida su disco Our World: Redeemed (2008), y la de la afamada cantante. Así, queda lacrada una de las canciones más populares de Perry, cuyo videoclip, inspirado en el antiguo Egipto, acumula más de 2.600 millones de reproducciones en YouTube. Esta formó parte del disco Prism (2013) y contó con Juice J como invitado.
Además, Dark Horse fue uno de los platos fuertes del espectáculo de Perry en el intermedio de 2015 de la Super Bowl, la gran final de la Liga Nacional de Fútbol Americano (NFL) y uno de los acontecimientos mediáticos más importantes cada año a nivel mundial.
En la gestación de la canción, participaron, entre otros, los famosos productores musicales Dr. Luke y Max Martin. Tanto Perry como el resto de músicos, compositores y productores involucrados en la creación de Dark Horse aseguraron en el juicio que jamás habían escuchado la canción de Flame.
El juicio, que se ha durado una semana, además de la derrota de Perry también ha dejado algunas anécdotas para el recuerdo. Según informa Billboard, cuando el equipo de sonido que debía reproducir Dark Horse para el jurado no funcionó correctamente, la propia Katy Perry se ofreció a cantarla en directo en medio del tribunal.
