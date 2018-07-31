Público
Música Pau Donés deja los escenarios temporalmente para dedicarse a su familia

De todos modos, el líder de la banda española Jarabe de Palo insiste en que en ningún momento se plantea dejar la música, pero que tampoco regresará en un breve periodo de tiempo.

El líder de la banda española Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El líder de la banda española Jarabe de Palo, Pau Donés, ha anunciado que la actuación que ofrecerá este martes en el festival de Cap Roig será una de las últimas del grupo antes de parar su actividad profesional temporalmente para centrarse en su vida personal.

Según informa el cantante en su cuenta de Twitter, la actual gira en la que se encuentra inmerso y que le lleva este martes a Calella de Palafrugell (Girona) concluirá el próximo 1 de enero.

Pau Donés justifica la decisión en su deseo de estar más tiempo con su hija, de 14 años, y disfrutar de la vida familiar, y detalla que, para hacerlo, se trasladará a vivir fuera de España, aunque sin precisar el lugar.

De todos modos, Donés insiste en que en ningún momento se plantea dejar la música, pero que tampoco regresará en un breve periodo de tiempo.

Antes de este parón, Jarabe de Palo afrontará la publicación de un libro sobre las letras de sus canciones y grabará un disco con la Orquesta Filarmónica de Costa Rica.

