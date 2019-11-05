Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

No hay dos sin tres Serrat y Sabina volverán a actuar en Madrid el 20 de enero

El público tiene una excusa perfecta para disfrutar de grandes canciones de la mano de "dos piratas, primos y hermanos" en el espacio WiZink Center de la capital española. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
03/11/2019.- Joaquín Sabina y Joan Manuel Serrat durante su segundo de la gira “No hay dos sin tres”, en el estadio Movistar Arena en Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE/Fabián Mattiazzi

Joaquín Sabina y Joan Manuel Serrat durante su segundo concierto de la gira “No hay dos sin tres”, en el estadio Movistar Arena en Buenos Aires (Argentina). EFE/Fabián Mattiazzi

La nueva gira de Joan Manuel Serrat y Joaquín Sabina arrancó el pasado fin de semana con dos llenos hasta la bandera en el recién inaugurado Movistar Arena de Buenos Aires (Argentina) con capacidad para 15.000 personas. Los dos cantantes han anunciado en un comunicado que volverán a España el 20 de enero de 2020 en el WiZink Center de Madrid, por el momento es el único concierto anunciado para el año que viene en el país. 

Por delante tienen otros dos conciertos en el mismo lugar esta semana y después visitarán Paraguay, Uruguay, México y Costa Rica hasta ofrecer un total de 17 conciertos. 

Serrat y Sabina han vuelto a la carga con su nueva gira juntos: No hay dos sin tres. Tercera vez que ambos sobre un escenario comparten canciones y las intercambian en un repertorio impar arropados por una cuidada producción. 

Nuevamente el público tiene una excusa perfecta para disfrutar de grandes canciones de la mano de dos piratas, primos y hermanos -así se dirigieron entre ellos sobre el escenario de Buenos Aires este pasado fin de semana- el 20 de enero de 2020 en el WiZink Center de Madrid. 

Las entradas para este concierto en Madrid se podrán comprar a partir de este jueves 7 de noviembre a las 10 horas a través de serrat-sabina-nohaydossintres.com, jsabina.com y jmserrat.com, según informa el comunicado.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas