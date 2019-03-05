Público
Público

Nobel de Literatura La Academia Sueca entregará dos premios Nobel de Literatura este año

Uno correspondiente al presente año y otro al aplazado en 2018 por el escándalo de filtraciones y abusos en la institución.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La medalla con la imagen de Alfred Nobel en la sala donnde se anuncian los galardones de los premios que llevan el nombre del inventor sueco. AFP/ Jonathan Nackstrand

La medalla con la imagen de Alfred Nobel en la sala donnde se anuncian los galardones de los premios que llevan el nombre del inventor sueco. AFP/ Jonathan Nackstrand

La Academia Sueca entregará dos Nobel de Literatura en 2019, uno correspondiente a este año y otro al aplazado en 2018 por el escándalo de filtraciones y abusos en la institución, confirmó este martes su secretario permanente, Anders Olsson.

"Habrá dos premios Nobel como esperábamos, también se fallará el premio reservado el año pasado", ha declarado Olsson a la edición digital del periódico Dagens Nyheter al término de una reunión de la junta directiva de la Fundación Nobel.

La academia había anunciado en mayo el aplazamiento del Nobel de Literatura, algo que no se producía desde hace siete décadas, por la pérdida de "confianza" del mundo exterior en la propia institución, debido a la crisis que ha provocado la renuncia de varios miembros.

Etiquetas