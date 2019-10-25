'Noches de poder': los tejemanejes de la política convertidos en 'thriller'

La política es un juego maquiavélico que en ocasiones corona o destrona líderes en el campo de batalla de las habitaciones de un hotel. Tres días y dos noches es lo que separa a Tomás Romero del control absoluto del partido político al que pertenece. Hasta la llegada del alba el candidato se verá cara a cara con sus principios en la encrucijada para poder lograr la victoria sobre los rivales. Las largas horas encerrados en un vetusto hotel de Madrid sacarán lo mejor y lo peor de todos los implicados, empeñados en alcanzar la candidatura a presidente del Gobierno.
Noches de poder (Círculo Rojo Editorial) es un thriller político con el que Ion Antolín Llorente hace su debut literario. Cultiva un género con más tradición en EE.UU., pero poco consolidado en España. Con esta novela muestra lo descarnado de las luchas por el poder en la política. A pesar de tratarse de un relato de ficción, el autor ha querido ser fiel a sus propias experiencias y a las informaciones recabadas durante toda su vida para entregar al lector una aproximación lo más realista del proceso para elegir a un líder político antes de la llegada de las primarias.
Ion Antolín Llorente (Valladolid, Villalón de Campos, 1977) es periodista con más de veinte años de profesión a sus espaldas. La última década ha desarrollado su labor en Madrid, en el marco de la comunicación de empresas cotizadas (Ibex 35 e Ibex Medium Cap), como director de comunicación externa de Banca Cívica y director de comunicación externa y digital de la Universidad Camilo José Cela.
