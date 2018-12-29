El compositor Norman Gimbel, autor de la conocida canción Killing Me Softly with this Song y galardonado con un Óscar y un Grammy, falleció el pasado 19 de diciembre, informó la entidad de gestión de derechos de autor Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), según recogen este sábado medios locales.

"BMI se entristeció enormemente al enterarse del fallecimiento del renombrado compositor Norman Gimbel, quien falleció el 19 de diciembre a la edad de 91 años", indicó la organización.

Su hijo, Tony Gimbel, explicó al diario The Hollywood Reporter que murió en su casa de Montecito (California, EEUU), aunque no detalló las causas.

A lo largo de su trayectoria, Gimbel ganó un premio a la mejor canción original en los premios Óscar de 1979 por su canción It Goes Like It Goes, que escribió junto con el también compositor Davie Shire para la película Norma Rae.

El artista también fue galardonado con un premio Grammy en 1974 gracias a su canción más conocida, Killing Me Softly with his Song, cuya autoría comparte con Charles Fox.

Gimbel fue incluido en el Salón de la Fama de los Compositores de EEUU en 1984.

La BMI describió a Gimbel como "un escritor verdaderamente talentoso y prolífico" y aseguró que sus amigos y admiradores le echarán de menos.

El compositor Robert Folk, que colaboró con Gimbel en 15 canciones, señaló en Facebook que "tenía un increíble talento, brillante en todos los sentidos".