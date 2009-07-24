Obama y Ronaldo, protagonistas del mejor humor gráfico de 2008

Barack Obama, Nicolas Sarkozy, Hugo Chávez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Phelps o la omnipresente crisis económica son algunos protagonistas de las caricaturas de la muestra itinerante World Press Cartoon: Top 50 2009, que se exhibe en La Fábrica del Humor de Alcalá de Henares.

En el recorrido de la exposición, que podrá verse hasta el 2 de agosto, se contemplan algunos de los mejores ejemplos de humor gráfico y caricatura publicados en la prensa mundial en 2008.

Todas las obras expuestas, en total cincuenta procedentes de dieciocho países, han sido seleccionadas a partir de las casi seiscientas participantes en el concurso World Press Cartoon para humoristas gráficos profesionales.

El World Press Cartoon, que se celebra cada año en la ciudad portuguesa de Sintra, cuenta con un jurado compuesto en su mayoría por expertos en humor gráfico y caricaturistas.

El ganador del premio principal del certamen en esta edición ha sido el humorista gráfico mexicano Rogelio Naranjo con una caricatura titulada "In the same ship" (En el mismo barco).

Políticos, deportistas o temas de actualidad como la crisis económica o las elecciones en Rusia, han sido los escogidos por los humoristas seleccionados, que provienen en su mayoría de Latinoamérica y de los países del Este.Medios españoles

En la exposición, que se halla dividida en tres secciones: Humor editorial, Caricatura y Diseño de Humor, se encuentran tres caricaturas publicadas en medios españoles, concretamente en la revista El Jueves y los diarios Avuí y El Mundo Deportivo.

Esta selección de humor gráfico, que tiene un carácter rotatorio, podrá verse durante algún tiempo más en España una vez finalizado su paso por Alcalá de Henares. En septiembre la exposición se trasladará a la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y es muy probable que en el mes de noviembre pueda verse en Alicante.