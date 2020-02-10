Estás leyendo: La aplaudida crítica de Natalie Portman por la falta de nominaciones de directoras en los Oscar

Oscar 2020 La aplaudida crítica de Natalie Portman por la falta de nominaciones de directoras en los Oscar

La actriz se había bordado los nombres de ocho directoras que, a pesar de haber dirigido grandes largometrajes este año, no estaban nominadas.

Natalie Portman en la 92a ceremonia anual de los Premios de la Academia en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, California. EFE / DAVID SWANSON
Natalie Portman en la 92a ceremonia anual de los Premios de la Academia en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood, California. EFE / DAVID SWANSON

Natalie Portman, una de las estrellas más reputadas de Hollywood, ha acudido esta noche a la gala de los Oscar con una capa en la que llevaba bordados los nombres de ocho directoras que, aunque eran merecedoras de una nominación por sus grandes trabajos durante este año, no aparecían entre los nominados: Lorene Scafaria (Estafadoras de Wall Street), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Mujercitas), Marielle Heller (Un amigo extraordinario), Mati Diop (Atlantique), Melina Matsoukas (Queen&Slim), Alma Ha’rel (Honey Boy) y Céline Sciamma (Retrato de una mujer en llamas).

Portman quería mostrar con su gesto la desigualdad que continúa imperando en el mundo del cine. En este caso, de los cinco nominados a mejor director, todos eran hombres: Martin Scorsese (El Irlandés), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Érase una vez... en Hollywood) y Bong Joon-ho (Parásitos).

La actriz, preguntada por su vestido y capa declaró a Los Angeles Times que "quería reconocer, de manera sutil, a las mujeres que no fueron reconocidas por su increíble trabajo". 

Esta acción ha sido muy aplaudida en redes sociales, que han destacado el gran gesto de Portman al recordar en la gala a las mujeres que han sido olvidadas por la Academia. 

