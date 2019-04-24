Público
Los Oscar Netflix y otros servicios streaming ganan la batalla sobre las normas para ganar un Oscar

La decisión se da tras una batalla sobre cuánto tiempo una película debe exhibirse en el cine antes de ser lanzada en Internet, DVD u otros medios.

El premio más importante de Hollywood. Reuters

En una victoria para Netflix, Amazon y otros servicios de streaming, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas votó no cambiar sus reglas para ganar un Oscar, el premio más importante de Hollywood.

La decisión se da tras una batalla sobre cuánto tiempo una película debe exhibirse en el cine antes de ser lanzada en Internet, DVD u otros medios para ver películas en la pantalla pequeña.

La Junta de la Academia dijo el martes que habían ganado las reglas existentes, que dicen que una película debe exhibirse sólo siete días en un cine en Los Ángeles para calificar.

"Apoyamos la experiencia cinematográfica como algo integral para el arte de las películas y esto pesó mucho en nuestras discusiones", dijo el presidente de la Academia, John Bailey, en un comunicado.

Algunos dueños de cines dicen que la corta exhibición en las salas significa que más gente se quedará en casa

Algunos dueños de cines dicen que la corta exhibición en las salas significa que más gente se quedará en casa para ver las películas. Y productores de películas, incluyendo a Steven Spielberg, han dicho que las cintas mostradas principalmente en la pantalla pequeña sólo deberían competir en premios a la televisión, como los Emmys.

En febrero, Netflix ganó tres premios Oscar por "Roma", que salió por streaming tres semanas después de un estreno limitado en cines. Netflix tuiteó que "amaba el cine", pero que también apoyaba el acceso a las personas que no pueden ir el cine o viven lejos de las salas.

Un menor tiempo de exhibición en los cines mantendrán a los espectadores en sus casas, dijo recientemente a Reuters Greg Marcus, presidente ejecutivo de The Marcus Corporation, dueño de la cuarta cadena más grande de cines de Estados Unidos.

"Si dañan el negocio y quitan el 10% de nuestros clientes, no podremos reinvertir en la experiencia cinematográfica", aseguró Marcus

"Si dañan el negocio y quitan el 10% de nuestros clientes, no podremos reinvertir en la experiencia cinematográfica", dijo Marcus. "Eso finalmente dañará a los proveedores de contenido", agregó. Otros dijeron que los consumidores están felices con el sistema actual.

Las ventas de entradas en 2018 alcanzaron un récord de 41.000 millones de dólares en todo el mundo y de 12.000 millones de dólares en Estados Unidos y Canadá, aún cuando Netflix lanzó cerca de 90 películas en streaming.

