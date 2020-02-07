Estás leyendo: Gisela de 'Operación Triunfo' cantará una canción de 'Frozen' en la gala de los Oscar

OT 1 Gisela de 'Operación Triunfo' cantará una canción de 'Frozen' en la gala de los Oscar

Se subirá al escenario del Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles el próximo domingo para acompañar a Idina Menzel interpretando 'Into the unknown', de la conocida película infantil.

Gisela en la presentación de la película | EFE
madrid

efe

La cantante catalana Gisela será una de las voces que se subirán al escenario del Dolby Theater de Los Ángeles el próximo domingo para acompañar a Idina Menzel cantando la canción Into the unknown de la película Frozen 2, ha informado este viernes en un tuit la Academia de Hollywood.

Gisela participó en Frozen: El reino del hielo (2013) prestando su voz para las interpretaciones musicales de la princesa Elsa, protagonista de la cinta. Junto a ella cantarán representantes de Dinamarca, Alemania, Japón, América Latina, Noruega, Polonia, Rusia y España.

La que fue una de las concursantes de la primera edición del concurso televisivo Operación Triunfo ha publicado siete discos hasta la fecha y ha sido voz en otras películas de Disney como Encantada: La historia de Giselle, Peter Pan y el regreso al país de nunca jamás o La bella y la bestia.

