El periodista Antonio Pampliega vuelve a Afganistán para investigar los matrimonios infantiles concertados. Este jueves a partir de las 22:50 horas la edición de Pasaporte Pampliega, programa de Cuatro, se dedicará a las cientos de niñas afganas que son obligadas a casarse siendo menores de edad.
El reportero mostrará la realidad de algunas niñas y adolescentes que han sido obligadas a contraer matrimonio por sus padres y hablará con varios defensores de los derechos humanos en Afganistán que trabajan para cambiar la situación de estas jóvenes.
El pasado mes de febrero la ONU advertía de que si no se tomaban medidas urgentes para elevar la edad mínima para casarse para 2030 hasta 150 millones de niñas serían obligadas a casarse antes de cumplir la mayoría de edad.
En el programa que se emitirá esta noche, Pampliega entrevistará a Ignacio Tucho, letrado que asesora a abogadas afganas para que puedan defender los casos de matrimonios forzados. También se reunirá con una de las abogadas que ha defendido más de 600 casos en los últimos años y que se ha visto obligada a dejar su trabajo por las amenazas recibidas.
A su vez, el periodista hablará con varias víctimas de esta práctica y tratará de infiltrarse en una boda concertada que se celebra en la provincia afgana de Nangarhar, zona de influencia talibán, para grabar el enlace entre una niña de 15 años y un hombre de 53 años.
