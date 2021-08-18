Estás leyendo: Pasión Vega pone voz a los represaliados del franquismo en el aniversario del asesinato de Lorca

Pasión Vega pone voz a los represaliados del franquismo en el aniversario del asesinato de Lorca

El acto fue en en el parque Federico García Lorca de Alfacar (Granada) donde los versos y el folclore inundaron la noche para recordar al escritor.

Pasión Vega en el homenaje a Lorca.
Pasión Vega en el homenaje a Lorca. PEPE TORRES / EFE

GRANADA

La artista Pasión Vega ha prestado este martes su voz al recuerdo de los represaliados y, con versos de Federico García Lorca y mucho folclore ha recordado el 85 aniversario del asesinato del autor de Yerma, un acto marcado por las restricciones y con la mirada puesta en la nueva ley de Memoria.

Los claroscuros que dibuja la luna en el parque Federico García Lorca de Alfacar (Granada), diseñado para honrar y recordar al poeta que le da nombre, se han sumado este martes al acto institucional que cada año organiza la Diputación de Granada para recordar al dramaturgo y al resto de los represaliados.

