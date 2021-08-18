Pasión Vega pone voz a los represaliados del franquismo en el aniversario del asesinato de Lorca

GRANADA
La artista Pasión Vega ha prestado este martes su voz al recuerdo de los represaliados y, con versos de Federico García Lorca y mucho folclore ha recordado el 85 aniversario del asesinato del autor de Yerma, un acto marcado por las restricciones y con la mirada puesta en la nueva ley de Memoria.
Los claroscuros que dibuja la luna en el parque Federico García Lorca de Alfacar (Granada), diseñado para honrar y recordar al poeta que le da nombre, se han sumado este martes al acto institucional que cada año organiza la Diputación de Granada para recordar al dramaturgo y al resto de los represaliados.
