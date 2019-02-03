Público
Patria El director Pablo Trapero es despedido de la serie 'Patria' de HBO

El argentino habría rescindido el contrato con la empresa tras varios desencuentros, según ha publicado 'El País'.

Pablo Trapero en el festival de cine de Venecia. Reuters

El director argentino, Pablo Trapero, ha sido despedido del proyecto de HBO que pretende adaptar la novela Patria, escrita por Fernando Aramburu. 

La productora estadounidense habría tomado esta decisión tras varios choques con el creador, que, según publica El País, "entró como un elefante en una cacharrería". 

Tras estas complicaciones, el máximo responsable y productor del proyecto, Aitor Gabilondo, ha decidido rescindir el contrato del director latinoamericano. 

Pablo Trapero fue ganador del Goya en 2016 a mejor película Iberoamericana por El Clan, película que le sirvió también para ganar el León de Plata a la mejor dirección en la Mostra de Venecia. 

Fernando Aramburu fue Premio Nacional de Narrativa 2017 por Patria y es autor también de Años lentos o El trompetista del Utopía, es licenciado en Filología Hispánica por la Universidad de Zaragoza y desde 1985 reside en Alemania, donde ha impartido clases de español.

