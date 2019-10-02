Público
Plácido Domingo dimite como director de la Ópera de Los Ángeles tras las acusaciones de abusos sexuales

"Mientras continúo mi trabajo para limpiar mi nombre, he decidido que es en el mejor interés de LA Opera que dimita como su director general y que deje mis actuaciones futuras", ha afirmado en un comunicado.

Plácido Domingo durante el concierto en Chichén Itzá. WILLIAM

El tenor español Plácido Domingo ha anunciado hoy miércoles su dimisión como director general de la Ópera de Los Ángeles (LA Opera) tras la polémica generada por las acusaciones de abuso sexual desveladas en su contra.

"Mientras continúo mi trabajo para limpiar mi nombre, he decidido que es en el mejor interés de LA Opera que dimita como su director general y que deje mis actuaciones futuras", ha afirmado en un comunicado remitido a Efe por su representante.

