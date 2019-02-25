La Polla Records vuelve para amenazar a la censura en España: "La última batalla me está esperando"

Hace unos días se confirmaban los rumores del regreso de La Polla Records, icónica banda punk española que se convirtió en referente durante sus años de vida, desde 1979 hasta 2003.
"Y yo que estaba muerto me he levantado. La última batalla me está esperando", es el breve mensaje con el que el grupo anunciaba su inesperada vuelta en las redes sociales. Dicho mensaje llegaba, además, acompañado de una imagen en la que aparecen el vocalista Evaristo Páramos, el guitarrista Sumé y el bajista Abel.
Y yo que estaba muerto me he levantado. La última batalla me está esperando.#LaPollaRecords pic.twitter.com/2PoL2cw5gL— La Polla Records Oficial (@La_PollaRecords) 20 de febrero de 2019
Se esperan más detalles sobre los planes de la banda en los próximos días, pero ahora La Polla Records ha compartido una serie de fotografías en el estudio de grabación, en las que se desvela además que la formación la completan Txiki (guitarra) y Tripi (batería) de Gatillazo -la banda de Evaristo desde 2004-.
22 de febrero de 2019
Esto, lógicamente, desata las especulaciones sobre un hipotético nuevo álbum, que sería el primero del grupo en 16 años. Según el sitio especializado Entzuner, las fotos se tomaron en Higain, donde la banda habría grabado este nuevo disco. La consiguiente gira es lo que más reclaman ahora mismo los seguidores de la banda.
El pasado mayo, el vocalista de la banda se vio envuelta en una polémica sobre libertad de expresión. La Guardia Civil le denunció tras una actuación en el Festival Primavera Trompetera de Jerez supuestamente por "insultos a la Policía y a la Guardia Civil". El motivo que justificó la denuncia no fue las letras de sus canciones, sino su grito de "policías, sois unos hijos de puta" tras su actuación, según comunicó entonces la Guardia Civil en Twitter.
