Premio Nacional de Poesía Pilar Pallarés se alza con el Premio Nacional de Poesía de 2019

La poetisa y profesora de lengua gallega ha obtenido el galardón con su cuarto libro de poemas, del que el jurado ha destacado su capacidad para transmitir "la experiencia de la pérdida y de la destrucción de lo vivido".

Portada de la obra por la que Pilar Pallarés ha obtenido el Premio Nacional de Poesía 2019./ Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte

 La gallega Pilar Pallarés ha sido galardonada este jueves con el Premio Nacional de Poesía 2019, por "Tempo fósil", una obra distinguida por transmitir "con profunda sabiduría y emoción" la experiencia de la pérdida, según ha destacado el jurado.

Pilar Pallarés (Culleredo, A Coruña, 1957) es licenciada en Filología Gallega por la Universidad de Santiago de Compostela, trabaja como profesora de literatura gallega y colabora como articulista en diversos medios, como A nossa terra, El País o Si scrive. En 1979 su primer libro publicado, "Entre lusco e fusco", ganó el premio Poesía Nova do Facho y en 1983 su siguiente obra, "Sétima soidade", ganó el Premio Esquío.

Posteriormente ha publicado, entre otros, los libros de poemas: "Livro das devoracions" (1996), "Poemas" (2000), "Leopardo son" (2011), por el que recibió el Premio de la Asociación de Escritores en Lengua Gallega; y "Tempo fósil" (2018), merecedor del Premio de la Crítica 2018. El premio, concedido por el Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte, está dotado con 20.000 euros.

El jurado ha distinguido la obra de Pallarés por “transmitir con profunda sabiduría y emoción, a un tiempo lúcida y desgarrada, la experiencia de la pérdida y de la destrucción de lo vivido, de lo que nos configura, desde una conciencia del paisaje como un cuerpo vivo”.

El jurado ha estado presidido por Carlos Alberdi Alonso, director del gabinete del ministro de Cultura y Deporte; y como vicepresidenta ha actuado Begoña Cerro Prada, subdirectora general de Promoción del Libro, la Lectura y las Letras Españolas. 

