El dramaturgo inglés Peter Brook, pionero del teatro experimental británico y una de las figuras teatrales más importantes del pasado siglo por el carácter innovador de sus montajes, ha sido distinguido este miércoles en Oviedo con el Premio Princesa de Asturias de las Artes 2019.
Brook (Londres, 1925) fue director de la Royal Opera House y la Royal Shakespeare Company a mediados del siglo pasado, antes de trasladarse a París y fundar un grupo internacional de creación y teatro experimental, el Centro Internacional de Creaciones Teatrales (CICT), del que es director.
El galardón de las Artes, al que optaban 40 candidaturas de 17 nacionalidades, ha sido el primero en fallarse de los ocho premios que anualmente concede la Fundación Princesa de Asturias y que este año cumplen su XXXI edición.
(Habrá ampliación)
