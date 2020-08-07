"Esto sí que no lo esperábamos!", ha tuiteado Jordi Évole, anunciando la nominación a los galardones americanos, los premios Emmy. "El 22 de septiembre, pasaremos nervios...", añadía el periodista, director y productor del reportaje Mr. Trump, disculpe las molestias, nominado en la categoría de noticias y documentales como 'Mejor reportaje en español'.

Estrenado en ATRESplayer en España, el reportaje sigue la línea del programa Salvados y más tarde Lo de Évole, pero se enfoca en la comunidad latina de EEUU. Con escenas en El Paso, Ciudad Juárez, Miami, Tucson y Washington, Évole pretende descubrir al espectador la realidad de las familias latinas en un entorno político que las rechaza, contando con la perspectiva de Bernie Sanders, Kate del Castillo y el famoso chef José Andrés.

Comparte la categoría con No olvidado: death and dignity on the US border de la CNN, Tracking Colombia's Disappeared de Vice News, Las niñas suicidas de El Salvador y Las redadas nublan el futuro de los hispanos en EEUU, ambos de Univision News Digital.