Premios Feroz 'Campeones', 'El reino' 'Fariña' y 'Arde Madrid', los más 'feroces' de la noche

En cuanto a actores y actrices, la gran protagonista de la gala fue la actriz Anna Castillo, quien se hizo con los dos premios a los que optaba, ambos a mejor actriz de reparto, uno por la serie 'Arde Madrid' y otro por la película 'Viaje al cuarto de una madre'.

El equipo de 'Arde Madrid' posa para los fotógrafos. (EFE)

La película Campeones, de Javier Fesser, y El reino, de Rodrigo Sorogoyen, han sido galardonadas como las dos mejores películas, la primera en el género de comedia y la segunda en el dramático, en la sexta edición de los Premios Feroz 2019.

En una gala celebrada en el Bilbao Arena, situado en la capital vizcaína, y presentada por la actriz Ingrid García-Jonsson, El reino, que se presentaba como la favorita de la noche, con diez nominaciones, ha conseguido hacerse con cinco galardones.

Además del premio a Mejor película, la cinta dirigida por Rodrigo Sorogoyen se ha hecho con el de Mejor actor protagonista, para Antonio de la Torre; Mejor dirección, para Rodrigo Sorogoyen; Mejor Guión, para Rodrigo Sorogoyen e Isabel Peña; y Mejor actor de reparto, para Luis Zahera.

Otra de las favoritas, Quién te cantará, de Carlos Vermut, que contaba con ocho nominaciones, finalmente se ha llevado cuatro premios, el de Mejor actriz protagonista, para Eva Llorach; Mejor música original, para Alberto Iglesias; y los de Mejor trailer (Miguel Ángel Trudo) y Mejor cartel (Carlos Vermut).

Una de las grandes ganadoras de la noche ha sido la actriz Anna Castillo, quien se ha hecho con los dos premios a los que optaba, ambos a mejor actriz de reparto, uno por la serie Arde Madrid y otro por la película Viaje al cuarto de una madre.

En el apartado de series, además del premio conseguido por Anna Castillo, Arde Madrid se ha alzado como la mejor serie de comedia, a lo que se suma el premio a Mejor actriz protagonista para Inma Cuesta.

En cuanto a serie dramática, la ganadora ha sido Fariña, una serie por la que también los actores Antonio Durán Morris y Javier Rey se han hecho con los premios a mejores actores, el primero por reparto y el segundo como protagonista.

