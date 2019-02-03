Jesús Vidal (León, 1975) se ha hecho este sábado con el Goya al mejor actor revelación por su papel en Campeones de Javier Fesser, en la que interpreta a uno de los jugadores del equipo de baloncesto que entrena Javier Gutiérrez. Un galardón que ha venido acompañado del discurso más emotivo de la gala.
"Ustedes han distinguido a un actor con discapacidad, no saben lo que han hecho", ha dicho Vidal al recoger el premio y ha mencionado tres palabras: "Inclusión, diversidad, visibilidad. ¡Qué emoción! Muchísimas gracias!".
Jesús Vidal: "Señoras y señores de la Academia, ustedes han distinguido como Mejor Actor Revelación a un actor con discapacidad. No saben lo que han hecho. Me vienen a la cabeza tres palabras: inclusión, diversidad, visibilidad, ¡qué emoción! ¡Muchísimas gracias!". #Goya2019 pic.twitter.com/soJccOUb40— La 1 (@La1_tve) 2 de febrero de 2019
Los otros candidatos a este Goya eran Moreno Borja por Carmen y Lola, Francisco Reyes por El reino y el bailarín Carlos Acosta por Yuli.
Filólogo de formación, Vidal realizó hace diez años un máster de Periodismo en la Agencia Efe y trabajó en prácticas en la sección de Deportes, su otra gran pasión, especialmente el ciclismo.
Como actor había desarrollado hasta ahora su carrera en el teatro con montajes como Cáscaras vacías, una producción del Centro Dramático Nacional y LaZona.
Vidal tiene una discapacidad visual aunque en el filme de Fesser se ha puesto en la piel de una persona con discapacidad intelectual.
El actor ha emocionado al auditorio con sus agradecimientos y ha compartido el premio con sus compañeros de reparto. "Sin vuestra frescura, espontaneidad y talento esto no hubiera sido posible", ha asegurado.
"Yo venia del teatro pero el cine me ha enamorado, espero este idilio siga años más", ha añadido.
