Esta madrugada se ha anunciado la lista de semifinalistas a los premios Oscar, entre cuyas cintas está el cortometraje de Pedro Almodóvar, La voz humana. Se queda fuera La trinchera infinita y pasan tres largometrajes en español entre las quince preseleccionadas a mejor filme internacional del año: El agente tipo (Chile), La Llorona (Guatemala) y Ya no estoy aquí (México). La ceremonia tendrá lugar el próximo 25 de abril.

A estas tres películas, le acompañan en la lista de finalistas: Otra ronda (Dinamarca), Better Days (Hong Kong), Charlatán (República Checa), Collective (Rumania), Queridos camaradas (Rusia), Hope (Noruega), Night of the Kings (Costa de Marfil), Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia y Herzegovina), Sun Children (Irán), Entre nosotras (Francia), A Sun (Taiwán) y The Man Who Sold HIs Skin (Túnez). Las cintas han sido elegidas de un total de 93 aspirantes.

Almodóvar pasa a las semifinales por segundo año consecutivo. No es baladí que, desde el triunfo en 2019 de Roma, del director mexicano Alfonso Cuarón, se haya producido un aumento significativo de las películas en español entre las seleccionadas para el galardón.

Fue el propio Alfonso Cuarón el que presionó a los directivos de la Academia de Hollywood para cambiar el nombre de la categoría que las acogía hace un año, pasando de titularse 'Mejor Filme Extranjero' a 'Mejor Largometraje Internacional'.