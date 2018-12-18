La cinta española Campeones, de Javier Fesser, se quedado fuera de la carrera por los premios Óscar a la mejor película en lengua extranjera, a la que optan dos largometrajes latinos, la mexicana Roma y la colombiana Birds of Passage, informó la Academia de Hollywood en un comunicado.

Tras la salida de Campeones de la carrera hacia los Óscar, permanecen como representantes españoles el documental El Silencio de los Otros y el cortometraje Madre que han quedado entre las precandidatas en las categorías de mejor documental y mejor cortometraje de acción.

Entre las nueve precandidatas al Óscar en esta categoría también se encuentran la danesa The Guilty, la alemana Never Look Way y la japonesa Shoplifters. Completan la relación de semifinalistas a la estatuilla la película kazaja Ayka, la libanesa Capernaum, la polaca Cold War y la surcoreana Burning.

Campeones está interpretada por un elenco mixto de actores profesionales, con Javier Gutiérrez a la cabeza, y un grupo de jóvenes con discapacidad.

Con once nominaciones a los Goya, este largometraje narra cómo el segundo entrenador de un equipo de baloncesto de primer nivel, interpretado Gutiérrez, se convierte en el preparador de un equipo de personas con discapacidad.

Será el 22 de enero cuando se den a conocer todas las nominaciones para los Óscar.