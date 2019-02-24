La película Holmes & Watson fue hoy elegida como la peor película de 2018 en la 39 edición de los Razzies, conocidos popularmente como los "anti-Óscar" de Hollywood. Los Razzies son unos premios satíricos que ponen el foco sobre la cara oculta de Holywood: las películas menos queridas por el público y las peores actuaciones del año.

La fundación Golden Raspberry Award anunció que Holmes & Watson encabezó la lista de "triunfadores" con cuatro reconocimientos: peor película, peor secuela o remake, peor director (Etan Cohen) y peor actor de reparto (John C. Reilly).

El Razzie al peor actor fue para el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, por su "interpretación" de sí mismo en los documentales Death of a Nation y Fahrenheit 11/9.

Trump hizo doblete ya que también ganó el reconocimiento al peor combo en pantalla, que reconoció, irónicamente, tanto al presidente de Estados Unidos como a su ego "perpetuando la mezquindad".

La Casa Blanca se llevó otro reconocimiento pues Kellyanne Conway, asesora de Trump, obtuvo el premio a la mejor actriz de reparto por su "interpretación" de sí misma en Fahrenheit 11/9.

El peor guion fue para Fifty Shades Freed, última entrega de la trilogía erótica de Cincuenta Sombras.

Y los Razzie dieron una de cal y otra de arena a Melissa McCarthy, quien recibió el reconocimiento a la peor actriz por las películas Life of the Party y The Happytime Murders, pero también el premio "redentor" por su sobresaliente papel en ¿Podrás perdonarme algún día?, cinta por la que optará al Óscar el domingo.

Por último, el premio especial Barry L. Bumstead, destinado al mayor fracaso en taquilla de la temporada, fue para Billionaire Boys Club, un filme que tuvo un espantoso recorrido comercial por contar en su elenco con el denostado Kevin Spacey.