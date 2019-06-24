Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Queens of the Stone Age Queens of the Stone Age ultiman nuevo álbum con Dave Grohl y Billy Gibbons

Su octavo disco de estudio, aún sin fecha de lanzamiento, será una continuación de "Villains" que lanzaron en 2017.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
La banda estadounidense 'Queens of the Stone Age'. EFE

La banda estadounidense "Queens of the Stone Age". EFE

Queens of the Stone Age trabajan en su octavo disco de estudio, aún sin fecha de lanzamiento, como continuación de aquel Villains que lanzaron en 2017.

El grupo comandado por Josh Homme ha reclutado para la ocasión a Dave Grohl de Foo Fighters -que vuelve a participar en un álbum de Queens of the Stone Age seis años después- y Billy Gibbons de ZZ Top como colaboradores de excepción.

"Hace un mes estuve haciendo un disco con Queens of the Stone Age", ha desveldao Gibbons a EonMusic, añadiendo: "Dave Grohl estuvo también y decidió hacer una gran barbacoa".

Y aún ha proseguido relatando que en la barbacoa compartieron recuerdos sobre Dimebag Darrel y Vinnie Paul de Pantera: "Así que hubo esa interesante reunión. Pasamos una hora contando historias, grandes historias para recordar a estos tipos encantadores".

Gibbons explica también que la grabación tuvo lugar en el desierto californiano, y asegura que está todo terminado: "Él -Josh Homme- lo ha completado. Creo que dijo que quería sacarlo en Halloween. Estará bien".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas