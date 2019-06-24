Queens of the Stone Age trabajan en su octavo disco de estudio, aún sin fecha de lanzamiento, como continuación de aquel Villains que lanzaron en 2017.
El grupo comandado por Josh Homme ha reclutado para la ocasión a Dave Grohl de Foo Fighters -que vuelve a participar en un álbum de Queens of the Stone Age seis años después- y Billy Gibbons de ZZ Top como colaboradores de excepción.
"Hace un mes estuve haciendo un disco con Queens of the Stone Age", ha desveldao Gibbons a EonMusic, añadiendo: "Dave Grohl estuvo también y decidió hacer una gran barbacoa".
Y aún ha proseguido relatando que en la barbacoa compartieron recuerdos sobre Dimebag Darrel y Vinnie Paul de Pantera: "Así que hubo esa interesante reunión. Pasamos una hora contando historias, grandes historias para recordar a estos tipos encantadores".
Gibbons explica también que la grabación tuvo lugar en el desierto californiano, y asegura que está todo terminado: "Él -Josh Homme- lo ha completado. Creo que dijo que quería sacarlo en Halloween. Estará bien".
