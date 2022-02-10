Estás leyendo: ¿Cuáles son tus candidaturas favoritas de los Goya 2022?

Público
Público

Quiniela Premios Goya 2022 ¿Cuáles son tus candidaturas favoritas de los Goya 2022?

Las películas 'El buen patrón', 'Maixabel', 'Madres paralelas', 'Mediterráneo' y 'Libertad' parten como favoritas en la ceremonia de entrega de los premios del cine español. 

'El buen patrón' de León de Aranoa y 'Maixabel' de Bollain parten como favoritas con 20 y 14 nominaciones. Les siguen 'Madres paralelas' de Almodóvar, 'Mediterráneo' de Barrena y 'Libertad' de Roquet, con 8, 7 y 6 nominaciones, respectivamente.
De izquierda a derecha y de arriba a abajo, momentos de las películas 'El buen patrón', 'Madres paralelas', 'Libertad', 'Maixabel' y 'Mediterráneo', favoritas para los Premios Goya 2022. PÚBLICO

Madrid

Actualizado:

El buen patrón de León de Aranoa y Maixabel de Bollain parten como favoritas con 20 y 14 nominaciones. Les siguen Madres paralelas de Almodóvar, Mediterráneo de Barrena y Libertad de Roquet, con 8, 7 y 6 nominaciones, respectivamente. Destaca entre las nominadas Las leyes de la frontera de Daniel Monzón, en 6 categorías. ¿Cuáles son tus favoritas?

Etiquetas

selección público