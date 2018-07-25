La rave "ejemplar" en un pueblo de Cuenca de 14 habitantes

Alrededor de 4.000 personas procedentes de varios lugares de Europa han participado durante cuatro días en una rave "perfectamente organizada" en una pedanía conquense con 14 habitantes censados, lugar en el que se respiraba una "sana convivencia" y comportamiento "ejemplar". Así lo ha confirmado José Luis Chamón, alcalde de Fuentenava de Jábaga, término municipal al que pertenece Villar del Saz de Navalón, una pedanía de 14 habitantes a escasos kilómetros de la ciudad de Cuenca en la que se ha celebrado esta fiesta.
Según el regidor, la fiesta, que carecía de autorización para celebrarse, ha reunido a unas 4.000 personas llegadas de diferentes puntos de España, pero también de otros países de Europa, como Bélgica y Holanda, mezclados entre los lugareños que se acercaron al lugar ante la curiosidad que ha generado el evento.
En concreto, la rave se montó a la entrada del pueblo el jueves 19 de julio, en un terreno rústico junto a una nave abandonada desde hace años, según ha relatado el regidor, quien ha destacado los grandes equipos de luz y sonido utilizados.
El alcalde ha explicado que ha suspendido sus vacaciones para informar de la celebración de la rave a las autoridades competentes, como Subdelegación del Gobierno y Guardia Civil, y se acercó en persona a comprobar el desarrollo de la fiesta.
También ha informado de que los servicios de prevención y extinción de incendios han realizado controles preventivos, dado que es época de alto riesgo de incendios y una de las zonas donde se ha montado la "rave", en concreto la del aparcamiento, acababa de ser cosechada.
