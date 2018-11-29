El reggae y las tamborradas, considerados Patrimonio Inmaterial de la Humanidad

El reggae de Jamaica y las tamboradas de España fueron declarados este jueves Patrimonio Cultural Inmaterial de la Humanidad por la Unesco. Así lo ha decidido la Convención de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (Unesco) tras examinar varias candidaturas esta semana.
En cuanto al género musical, "su aportación a la reflexión internacional sobre cuestiones como la injusticia, la resistencia, el amor y la condición humana pone de relieve la fuerza intelectual, sociopolítica, espiritual y sensual de este elemento del patrimonio cultural", ha explicado la organización en un comunicado.
La Unesco destacó que el reggae "conserva intactas toda una serie de funciones sociales básicas de la música -vehículo de opiniones sociales, práctica catártica y loa religiosa- y sigue siendo un medio de expresión cultural del conjunto de la población jamaicana".
La organización de la ONU recordó que ese género musical surgió de una "amalgama de antiguos ritmos musicales jamaicanos y de otros de orígenes muy diversos: caribeños, latinoamericanos y norteamericanos". En todos los niveles del sistema educativo del país, agregó, "está presente la enseñanza de esta música, desde los jardines de infancia hasta las universidades".
"Sentimientos de identidad y comunión colectivas"
Los repiques rituales de tambor propios de diversas localidades de España son típicas de gran parte de la geografía española, pero las que integran esta candidatura se encuentran en localidades de las provincias de Córdoba, Teruel, Valencia, Castellón, Murcia y Albacete.
"Todos los años (las tamboradas) contribuyen a crear un ambiente sonoro, fascinante y cargado de emoción, que suscita en las comunidades sentimientos de identidad y comunión colectivas", explicó la Unesco en un comunicado.
Esta manifestación musical suele formar parte de las celebraciones católicas de Semana Santa y, según el criterio de la Unesco, "revisten una significación especial en función de los lugares, días y momentos en que se ejecutan".
"Independientemente de que tenga un carácter religioso o civil, devoto o lúdico, este elemento del patrimonio cultural engendra sentimientos de respeto mutuo entre sus practicantes", puntualizó.
España tiene 15 manifestaciones inscritas en esta lista, entre las que se encuentran el flamenco, las Fallas de Valencia, los "castells" o los patios de Córdoba.
