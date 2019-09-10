Robert Frank, figura clave de la fotografía del siglo XX, muere a los 94 años

Robert Frank, una de las figuras claves de la fotografía moderna norteamericana, ha fallecido este lunes a la edad de 94 años, según ha confirmado al The New York Times Peter MacGill, miembro de la Galería Pace-MacGill de Nueva York.

El retratista, que destacó por sus trabajos sobre la sociedad americana, fue uno de los más destacados cronistas gráficos de la generación beat. De origen suizo, llegó Manhattan en 1924, y dos décadas después publicó su trabajo más ilustre: The Americans (Los Americanos), un libro de fotografías en blanco y negro sobre sus viajes por Estados Unidos.

The Americans se convirtió en un ejemplo a seguir por parte de otros fotógrafos estadounidenses, en tanto que es una obra que influyó notablemente en generaciones posteriores.

Robert Frank también pasó a la historia por sus vinculos con el cine beat, en tanto que se encargo de dirigir Pull My Daisy (1959), escrita por Jack Kerouac y en la que actuó el poeta Allen Ginsberg.

Su primera exposición individual tuvo lugar en el Art Institute de Chicago en 1961.

Posteriormente, y a la vez que continuó con la fotografía, también dirigió un buen número de películas, entre las que sobresale el polémico documental Cocksucker Blues sobre una gira de The Rolling Stones en 1972, con imágenes explícitas de consumo de drogas y sexo en grupo que provocó su prohibición.

También realizó filmes experimentales como Conversations in Vermont (1969) y Life Dances On (1980).

En 1996, recibió el Premio Internacional de la Fundación Hasselblad, uno de los más prestigiosos de fotografía.

Su última retrospectiva Looking In: Robert Frank's The Americans fue estrenada en la Galería Nacional de Washington en 2009.