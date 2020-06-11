MADRID
La obra que representaba a una niña triste, atribuida a Bansky y que homenajeaba a las víctimas de los ataques terroristas de noviembre de 2015 en París, ha sido recuperada por la Policía italiana. Se encontraba desaparecida desde 2019, y la han localizado en la región de Abruzzo, al este de Roma.
Según La Repubblica, la operación se realizó en colaboración con las fuerzas de justicia francesas. El fiscal de L’Aquila confesaba en una rueda de prensa que la obra se encontró en una granja abandonada en presencia de policías de ambos países.
La pintura se encontraba sobre una salida de emergencia de la sala Bataclan, por la que pudieron escapar numerosas víctimas el 13 de noviembre de 2015, la noche de los ataques terroristas durante el concierto de Eagles of Death Metal.
Tras el robo en 2019, la sala Bataclan denunciaba en Twitter: "La propia esencia del arte urbano es dar vida a una obra de arte en un entorno particular y estamos convencidos de que esa obra solo tenía sentido en ese lugar. Esa es la razón por la que habíamos deseado dejarla libre, en la calle, accesible a todos". Añadían que era una pérdida para todos los vecinos parisinos.
