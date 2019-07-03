Público
Rosalía Rosalía lanza por sorpresa dos temas, uno de ellos una rumba en catalán

"La empecé en Sevilla mientras esperaba en el aeropuerto y la terminé en Barcelona. Con bien de guasa y alguna lagrimilla también... fuckin money man!", asegura la compositora.

Rosalía ha publicado este miércoles por sorpresa en plataformas digitales dos nuevos temas. Europa Press

Rosalía ha publicado este miércoles por sorpresa en plataformas digitales dos nuevos temas, Dio$ No$ libre del dinero y Milionària, este último tiene como grandes peculiaridades su ritmo de rumba y que su letra sea, por primera vez en su discografía, en catalán.

"La empecé en Sevilla mientras esperaba en el aeropuerto y la terminé en Barcelona. Con bien de guasa y alguna lagrimilla también... fuckin money man!", escribe la compositora e intérprete en la nota de prensa lanzada por su discográfica.

Ambas canciones, de brevísima duración, aparecen recogidas dentro de un EP de nombre "Fucking Money Man" y del que desde primera hora avisaba un misterioso anuncio impreso en la periódicos del día, con el título en grande, la palabra "Rosalía" y una hora, las 18.00 horas.

Sony Music ha confirmado que no se trata del avance de un nuevo disco de estudio, continuación de "Los Angeles" (2017) y "El mal querer" (2018).

"Un día quieres ser millonaria y al día siguiente quemarlo todo. En realidad, ¿cuánto importa el dinero? Me parece tan puro buscarlo como renegar de él y creo que todos hemos sentido amor-odio hacia el dinero alguna vez", explica Rosalía en las declaraciones firmadas para Sony Music.

Dicho mensaje aparece en los dos nuevos temas. Así, el estribillo de "Milionària" reza: "Fucking money man / Només vull veure bitllets de cent / Fucking money man / Signe del dollar dintre la ment".

"Dios nos libre del dinero", repite insistentemente en el otro corte, que sigue las pautas híbridas de su anterior trabajo, con el que la barcelonesa se convirtió en una revolución internacional que mezcla flamenco, electrónica y ritmos urbanos, con temas como "Malamente", lanzado hace algo más de un año.

Recientemente lanzó otros dos sencillos no adscritos a ningún álbum: "Aute Cuture" y "Con altura", un homenaje al reguetón clásico que alcanzó el "top 5" de la "Lista global de vídeos de YouTube" y fue nombrada "una de las 10 mejores canciones de 2019" por la revista Time.

Tras pasar por el Primavera Sound de Barcelona, la agenda de Rosalía incluye otros conciertos en verano, especialmente los del Bilbao BBK Live y Mad Cool Festival en Madrid la próxima semana.

