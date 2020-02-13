Sabina ingresa en la UCI por un golpe en la cabeza provocado por la caída del escenario

MADRIDActualizado:
Joaquín Sabina ha ingresado en la UCI de la clínica Ruber de Madrid, donde fue trasladado este miércoles por la noche tras caerse del escenario del Wizink Center durante un concierto. Según informa la Cadena Ser, el cantante estaría siendo operado de un pequeño derrame cerebral.
De acuerdo a la cadena, el derrame no fue detectado cuando Sabina llegó a la cínica. Anteriormente, su representante, José Navarro 'Berry', había confirmado que el artista tiene un "pequeño golpe en la cabeza". "No estamos alarmados", ha asegurado Berry, pocos minutos después de que los médicos informaran a la familia del estado del cantante, que además presenta tres fisuras limpias en el hombro izquierdo que solo requerirán inmovilización.
De acuerdo a Berry, el ingreso en la UCI es "el procedimiento normal" en un paciente con los antecedentes de Sabina, que tiene un complicado historial de salud, incluido un derrame cerebral en 2001.
