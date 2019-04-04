La Sagrada Familia solicita la licencia de obras después de 134 años

La Sagrada Familia ha solicitado al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona la licencia de obras para regularizar la construcción de la basílica, que, durante 134 años, ha ido creciendo sin renovar los permisos que pidió el arquitecto Antoni Gaudí en 1885.
La Junta Constructora del templo, que empezó con los trámites de solicitud de licencia en febrero y que ahora está a la espera de la verificación del Ayuntamiento, ha informado de que ha decidido presentar ahora la documentación, porque, en octubre del año pasado, acordaron con la alcaldesa Ada Colau "regularizar las obras".
A raíz de este pacto, el consistorio aprobó en el pleno de febrero los planos urbanísticos de la Sagrada Familia y determinó que la Junta Constructora debe pagar al Ayuntamiento 36 millones de euros en 10 años "para mejorar los entornos urbanos de la basílica y del transporte público de la zona", según ha comunicado un portavoz del municipio.
No han anunciado más detalles de la operación, y se desconoce el coste de la licencia o cuando la concederán
Los responsables de la basílica no recibirán el permiso de obras, solicitada en fecha 7 de marzo, hasta que el Ayuntamiento valide que el templo cumple con todas la normativas de obra y que se ajusta a los planos urbanísticos que pactaron con Colau. Aun así, ni la Junta ni el municipio han anunciado más detalles de la operación y se desconoce el coste que tendrá la licencia o cuando la concederán porque "aun lo están tramitando", según han aclarado fuentes del Ayuntamiento.
Finalmente, el consistorio ha puntualizado que la Sagrada Familia ha tardado tanto tiempo, 134 años concretamente, en renovar la licencia de obras porque "nadie hasta el actual gobierno municipal se había puesto a negociar antes con el patronato para acordar y garantizar los costes y planos".
