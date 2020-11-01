Estás leyendo: Sean Connery sufrió demencia senil durante sus últimos meses de vida: "Era incapaz de expresarse por sí solo"

Micheline Roquebrune, la viuda de Connery, ha revelado el final del actor a un medio británico.

Imagen de archivo de Sean Connery.
Imagen de archivo de Sean Connery. — EFE

Micheline Roquebrune, la viuda de Sean Connery, que murió este sábado a los 90 años en las Bahamas, reveló que el actor sufrió en los últimos meses de demencia senil y que falleció en su cama tranquilo y en compañía de su familia.

En declaraciones publicadas por el diario británico Daily Mail, Roquebrune explicó que, debido a la enfermedad, "ya no era vida para él. Últimamente era incapaz de expresarse por sí solo".

La viuda, de origen franco-marroquí y que fue la segunda esposa del actor escocés que popularizó al superagente James Bond, consideró que su marido fue "un estupendo modelo de hombre" y que ambos compartieron "una vida maravillosa".

El tabloide publicó la que se cree que es la última foto de la estrella en vida, tomada el pasado mayo en la celebración de su 45 aniversario de boda y en la que se ve a un Connery envejecido agarrando la mano de su mujer.

"Al menos murió mientras dormía y fue muy pacífico. Estuve con él todo el tiempo y simplemente se apagó. Es lo que quería, irse sin hacer ruido". dijo Roquebrune.

Para su viuda, "va a ser muy difícil sin él, pero no podía durar para siempre y se fue en calma". Connery y Roquebrune se casaron en Gibraltar en 1975, cinco años después de haberse conocido en un torneo de golf, deporte al que ambos eran muy aficionados.

El actor ya había estado casado con Diane Cilento, con quien tuvo a su hijo Jason.

