El nuevo film, que estará dirigido por el cineasta de anime Kenji Kamiyama, recibe el título de 'El Señor de los Anillos: La Guerra de los Rohirrim', donde se narrará la historia de la guerra que origino la Tierra Media.

El Señor de los Anillos: La Guerra de los Rohirrim (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim). Warner Bros

El Señor de los Anillos contará con una nueva entrega en la que ya están trabajando Line Cinema y Warner Bros. Animation. La película será anime y se ambientará en los años anteriores a los acontecimientos del primer largometraje estrenado en 2001, El Señor de los Anillos: la Comunidad del Anillo.

El nuevo film, que estará dirigido por el cineasta de anime Kenji Kamiyama, recibe el título de El Señor de los Anillos: La Guerra de los Rohirrim (The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim), donde se narrará la historia de la guerra que origino la Tierra Media

La trama, por lo tanto, amplia el universo de los famosos libros de J. R.R. Tolkien y estéticamente, aunque sea de animación, estará muy relacionada con las películas originales. Asimismo, guionistas que formaron parte de la producción principal, como Philippa Boyens, participarán en el proyecto.

El comunicado emitido por los estudios señala que la firma Sola Entertainment  será la encargada de animar la película. No obstante, los actores que pondrán voz a los personajes todavía están en fase de selección. Aún no se ha establecido una fecha para el estreno. 

