Cristiano Ronaldo, exjugador del Real Madrid, se ha propuesto conquistar la industria del entretenimiento con un nuevo proyecto de televisión, y es que el astro del balón tendrá su propia serie de animación, Striker Force 7.
"En mi tiempo libre, una de las cosas que me gusta hacer es ver buena televisión", dijo el jugador en un comunicado. "Ser el productor ejecutivo de esta serie va a ser una experiencia increíble, especialmente dado el talento de las personas que están trabajando arduamente para darle vida", apuntó.
Para ello, Ronaldo se ha asociado con el estudio de animación Graphic India y la empresa de gestión de contenido VMS Communications para desarrollar Striker Force 7, que protagonizará una versión animada del propio jugador. Está previsto que el personaje de dibujos traspase la pantalla y llegue a videojuegos, cómics y otros contenidos digitales.
El tráiler de la serie ya ha sido difundido por redes sociales, y en él se puede ver a Cristiano Ronaldo luchar contra gigantes, hacer chilenas y disparar balones de fuego contra robots... un gran mejunje de fútbol y animación.
Chegou o primeiro trailer da série de animação de Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/D5xWjlR3iX— B24 (@B24PT) 4 de mayo de 2019
"CR7 es también un superhéroe en la vida real para toda una generación y esta nueva serie reunirá a un equipo global de personajes que son representativos de la diversidad de sus millones de admiradores", destacó Sharad Devarajan, cofundador de Graphic India, sobre los valores de la ficción de animación.
