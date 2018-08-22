La exitosa comedia televisiva The Big Bang Theory cerrará su andadura en la pequeña pantalla con su próxima temporada, que será la número 12, informaron hoy sus responsables en un comunicado. "Estaremos agradecidos por siempre a nuestros seguidores por el apoyo a The Big Bang Theory", indicaron este miércoles en una nota las compañías audiovisuales Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre Productions y CBS.
"Nosotros, junto al reparto, los guionistas y el equipo, estamos extremadamente agradecidos del éxito de la serie y aspiramos a entregar una temporada final y un capítulo final que lleve a The Big Bang Theory a un épico y creativo final", añadieron.
La serie finalizó el pasado 10 de mayo su temporada número 11 y está previsto que su duodécima tanda de episodios se estrene el próximo 24 de septiembre.
Emitida en la cadena CBS en Estados Unidos desde 2007, The Big Bang Theory se ha convertido en los últimos años en una de las comedias televisivas más populares y seguidas en todo el mundo.
La premisa de la serie presenta a dos extraordinarios físicos, brillantes en la ciencia pero pésimos en las relaciones personales, que se encontraban con una nueva vecina en su edificio.
The Big Bang Theory ha lanzado la carrera de intérpretes como Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar y, especialmente, Jim Parsons, quien por su aplaudida interpretación del singular Sheldon Cooper ha ganado un Globo de Oro y cuatro premios Emmy al mejor actor de una serie de comedia.
Los cinco intérpretes principales de la serie (Parsons, Galecki, Cuoco, Helberg y Nayyar) ganaban 900.000 dólares(780.085 euros) por episodio, según una información del medio especializado Variety de febrero de 2017.
No obstante, los cinco protagonistas aceptaron rebajas en su sueldo, que llegó a alcanzar el millón de dólares (866.761 euros) por episodio, para compensar los salarios de Mayim Bialik y Melissa Rauch, actrices secundarias del show pero cada vez con mayor peso en la historia.
El rol de Sheldon Cooper dio pie a un spin-off (serie derivada) titulado El joven Sheldon acerca de la infancia de este personaje, que comenzó a emitirse el año pasado.
