Kiko Veneno, quien recientemente retiró su candidatura a las elecciones de la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores por "el continuado incumplimiento de sus obligaciones y las sucesivas irregularidades", ha considerado que "la única esperanza que le queda a la SGAE es que la intervenga el Estado".
En declaraciones a Efe, el revolucionario creador de canciones como "Volando voy" y discos como "Échate un cantecito" se ha referido así a la intervención solicitada a la Audiencia Nacional por el ministerio de Cultura para que adapte sus estatutos a la normativa vigente, habilite el voto electrónico y se someta a lo que dicten los tribunales de justicia respecto al reparto de derechos de 2018.
"La SGAE se ha convertido en una cueva de ladrones y le hace un flaco favor a la cultura en general"
Kiko Veneno, cuyo nombre real es José María López, fue uno de los músicos de renombre que presentó su candidatura a las últimas elecciones de la SGAE para posteriormente retirarla, al entender que no se garantizaban los derechos de participación de los socios de la entidad, y que afirmaron que no reconocerían los resultados.
Es más, los músicos que tomaron esta decisión, entre los que se encontraban también Álvaro Urquijo y Jota de Los Planetas, anticiparon que empezarían los trámites para sacar de la SGAE su repertorio musical.
El músico catalán no se muestra mucho más optimista ahora, bajo la presidencia de la soprano Pilar Jurado, pese a que en las últimas semanas la entidad de gestión de derechos de autor ha movido ficha para evitar la intervención, aprobando el voto electrónico.
En ese sentido, Kiko Veneno ha pronosticado que a él y a sus compañeros no les quedará más remedio que "crear otra sociedad o alternativa" para defender sus derechos de autor, "porque la SGAE se ha convertido en una cueva de ladrones y le hace un flaco favor a la cultura en general".
