La banda de ska-punk del popular barrio de Vallecas de Madrid critica las manifestaciones saltándose el distanciamiento social en el barrio de Salamanca, el más rico de la capital.  "La policía ni aparece. Si esto mismo ocurre en Vallecas u Orcasitas, los muelen a palos y detienen", afima la banda en Twitter.

Ska-P
Una imagen de archivo de Ska-P.

madrid

Europa press

Ska-P están de lo más activos en las últimas semanas compartiendo noticias sobre el coronavirus y el confinamiento, asi como comentando algunos asuntos de actualidad.

Así las cosas, la banda de ska-punk del popular barrio de Vallecas (Madrid) ha tenido unas palabras para las manifestaciones en contra del Gobierno que están teniendo lugar en el barrio de Salamanca de Madrid, el más rico de la capital.

Concretamente, han comentado la que tuvo lugar en la zona de Núñez de Balboa, en el pudiente barrio de Salamanca, y que tanto ha dado que hablar en las redes sociales por saltarse el confinamiento y no respetar la distancia de seguridad entre los participantes, entre otras cuestiones.

"Cuando el barrio de Salamanca (barrio de ricos en Madrid) sale a protestar contra el Gobierno, es que el Gobierno algo está haciendo bien", ha dicho el contestatario grupo en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, con más de 123.000 seguidores.

Poco después compartían un mensaje de otro tuitero por decir otra "verdad como un templo": "Los Cayetanos de Núñez de Balboa del barrio de Salamanca y Aravaca -otro distrito donde ha habido manifestaciones similares-. Se saltan el confinamiento sin guardar la distancia de seguridad saltándose todas las normas. La policía ni aparece. Si esto mismo ocurre en Vallecas u Orcasitas, los muelen a palos y detienen".

Durante las últimas horas, han seguido debatiendo también con algunos de opinión contraria a sus planteamientos, y compartiéndolo igualmente a través de Twitter.

