Stanley Donen, director de clásicos cinematográficos como Cantando bajo la lluvia, Charada o Siete novias para siete hermanos, ha muerto a los 94 años de edad. El director, que recibió el Oscar honorífico en reconocimiento a toda su carrera en 1997, también dirigió Dos en la carretera, Al diablo con el Diablo o Un día en Nueva York.
Fue uno de sus hijos, el crítico de cine del Chicago Tribune Michael Phillips, el que confirmó a través de Twitter la muerte de su padre al que definió como un director era "un talento enorme y a menudo descuidado".
Confirmed by one of his sons this morning: Director Stanley Donen has died at 94. With Gene Kelly he brought ON THE TOWN and SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN into the world; on his own, 7 BRIDES, CHARADE and TWO FOR THE ROAD. A huge, often neglected talent. #StanleyDonen— Michael Phillips (@phillipstribune) 23 de febrero de 2019
Donen comenzó su carrera como coreógrafo para Metro Goldwyn Mayer. Antes, fue bailarín en Broadway del musical Pal Joey, protagonizado por un joven Gene Kelly. Con él realizó su primera película musical en 1949, titulada Un día en Nueva York, protagonizada también por Frank Sinatra. El tándem que formó junto a Kelly dio otros frutos como las celebradas Cantando bajo la lluvia (1952) y Siempre hace buen tiempo (1955).
"Gene, como artista, estuvo entre las maravillas del siglo XX\", relató Kelly a The New York Times en 1996, a pesar de que las relaciones laborales y personales no fueron tan sencillas. Su carrera cinematográfica sumaría, más allá de sus grandes trabajos con Gene Kelly, títulos muy importantes como Una cara con ángel (1957), protagonizada por Fred Astaire y Audrey Hepburn, o Siete novias para siete hermanos (1954), película basada en la novela de Stephen Vincent Benet y los relatos mitológicos del rapto de las Sabinas.
El filme relata la historia, en forma de musical, de los hermanos Pontipee, siete leñadores que conviven juntos hasta que Adam, el mayor, encuentra esposa y la lleva a vivir a su casa. Este hito familiar hace que los otros seis hermanos se obsesionen con el matrimonio hasta tal punto que secuestren a mujeres para que vivan con ellos.
Una vez acaba su contrato con MGM, el coreógrafo originario de Carolina del Sur lanzó su talento más allá de lo musical con títulos como la cómica Charada (Cary Grant, Audrey Hepburn) en 1963, Arabesco (Gregory Peck, Sophia Loren) en 1966, o la ya mencionada Dos en la carretera, con Hepburn y Albert Finney como protagonistas.
En sus últimos momentos dentro de la industria del cine, ha dirigido algunas películas más como Lío en Río (1984) y Cartas de amor (1999). Recibió el Oscar honorífico a toda su carrera cinematográfica (sin haber recibido antes ninguna nominación) de manos de Martin Scorsesse en 1997.
