Público
Público

Star Trek Fallece el actor de 'Star Trek' Aron Eisenberg

El intérprete estadounidense, quien interpretó al personaje Nog en la serie de ciencia ficción, tenía cincuenta años.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El actor Aron Eisenberg interpretó a Nog en Star Trek

El actor Aron Eisenberg interpretó a Nog en Star Trek

Etiquetas