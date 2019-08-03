El conocido actor y director gallego Celso Parada, uno de los fundadores de la compañía Teatro do Morcego, ha fallecido a los 61 años de edad, tal y como ha confirmado Escena Galega, la asociación del sector profesional de las artes escénicas en Galicia.
"Lamentamos profundamente la muerte de nuestro compañero Celso Parada, actor fundamental, miembro de la generación de creadores/as que inició el teatro profesional gallego y fundador en 1989 de la compañía Teatro do Morcego", afirma Escena Galega en un tweet.
Teatro do Morcego fue fundada en 1989 por Celso Parada e Isabel Ávila y recibió premios como los Compostela por Misterio cómico y Doberman o los María Casares por 'Lazariño de Tormes'.
Celso Parada, natural del municipio pontevedrés de Moaña, era un actor esencial de la escena gallega y será recordado, entre otras obras, por su paseo por los distintos descubrimientos de un niño en Os patios da memoria, pero también por Os Vellos non deben de namorarse, Morte accidental dun anarquista, Ubu rei o Ácido Sulfúrico'
Participó en películas y series de televisión como Huidos, La lengua de las mariposas y O lapis do carpinteiro y su rostro es muy conocido para el público gallego por su intervención en numerosas series de la TVG como Pratos Combinados, A Familia Pita, Mareas Vivas o Pequeno Hotel.
