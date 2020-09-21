Estás leyendo: El Teatro Real dice que cumplió con la normativa pero abre una investigación por las protestas que obligaron a cancelar la función

El presidente de su patronato, Gregorio Marañon afirma que el aforo fue del 51%, por debajo de lo que marca la normativa vigente que fija el aforo en un 65%. El presidente de su patronato, Gregorio Marañon, adelanta que estudiarán nuevas vías para complacer a todo el mundo.

Gregorio Marañón, TEATRO REAL
El presidente del patronato del Teatro Real, Gregorio Marañón, da una rueda de prensa. (DAVID | FERNÁNDEZ)

madrid

efe

El Teatro Real cumplió con la normativa vigente, la cual no exige separación, así lo ha explicado este  lunes el presidente de su patronato, Gregorio Marañon, quien adelantó que estudiarán nuevas vías para complacer a todo el mundo, pero no a los que tienen un "sentimiento subjetivo de la seguridad con la norma".

"Te imaginas que compras un billete de avión y no viajas porque no hay separación", se ha preguntado Marañón durante la rueda de prensa en la que ha contado que el Teatro Real ayer tuvo un aforo del 51%, por debajo de su aforo actual, fijado en un 65%.

Además ha confesado que está haciendo un "esfuerzo" por entender a los espectadores de la llamada zona "paraíso" que ayer obligaron a cancelar la función del Ballo de Masquera

