El ganadero José Pinto, conocido concursante de programas televisivos como ¡Boom!, donde formó parte del grupo Los Lobos, Saber y Ganar y Pasapalabra ha fallecido este miércoles en su casa de Casillas de Flores (Salamanca) al parecer por causas naturales.
Cuando los servicios sanitarios han llegado a su domicilio ya no podían hacer nada por su vida
Además, participó en Saber y Ganar y Pasapalabra
Fuentes familiares han explicado a Efe que Pinto ha sido hallado muerto sentado en un sillón. El alcalde de Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca), Juan Tomás Muñoz, localidad cercana a Casillas de Flores, donde el próximo viernes 1 de marzo José Pinto iba a dar el pregón mayor del Carnaval del Toro de 2019, que tenía lugar en el teatro Nuevo de Ciudad Rodrigo.
Según cuenta el alcalde de Casillas, Juan Eloy Alfonso, la causa de la muerte podrían ser por un infarto. El alcalde de Ciudad Rodrigo, Juan Tomás Mñoz, ha confirmado que el pregón del Carnaval del Toro de este año se ha cancelado tras el fallecimiento. Además, reunirá a los portavoces del Ayuntamiento para plantear un homenaje al ganadero.
