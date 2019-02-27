Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Concursante de Boom Muere el ganadero José Pinto, exconcursante de 'Los Lobos' de '¡Boom!'

Fue hallado muerto en su casa, en Casillas de Flores, Salamanca, donde iba a ser el encargado de dar el pregón del Carnaval del Toro el próximo viernes.

Publicidad
Media: 1.50
Votos: 2
Muere José Pinto, concursante de varios programas de televisión. Atresmedia

Muere José Pinto, concursante de varios programas de televisión. Atresmedia

El ganadero José Pinto, conocido concursante de programas televisivos como ¡Boom!, donde formó parte del grupo Los Lobos, Saber y Ganar y Pasapalabra ha fallecido este miércoles en su casa de Casillas de Flores (Salamanca) al parecer por causas naturales.

Cuando los servicios sanitarios han llegado a su domicilio ya no podían hacer nada por su vida

Además, participó en Saber y Ganar y Pasapalabra

Fuentes familiares han explicado a Efe que Pinto ha sido hallado muerto sentado en un sillón. El alcalde de Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca), Juan Tomás Muñoz, localidad cercana a Casillas de Flores, donde el próximo viernes 1 de marzo José Pinto iba a dar el pregón mayor del Carnaval del Toro de 2019, que tenía lugar en el teatro Nuevo de Ciudad Rodrigo.

Según cuenta el alcalde de Casillas, Juan Eloy Alfonso, la causa de la muerte podrían ser por un infarto. El alcalde de Ciudad Rodrigo, Juan Tomás Mñoz, ha confirmado que el pregón del Carnaval del Toro de este año se ha cancelado tras el fallecimiento. Además, reunirá a los portavoces del Ayuntamiento para plantear un homenaje al ganadero.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas